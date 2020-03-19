H2A Concerns, Transport for Livestock: Today's COVID-19 Coverage

For our complete coverage of the impacts of COVID-19 including interactive maps and graphs, visit AgWeb.com/coronavirus

Our market analysts look at weather the ag markets will start a recovery today while livestock haulers receive relief from hours of service regulations. We also continue to look at the challenges of finding workers for farms amid H2A program restrictions.

Follow this page today for the latest updates and coverage of COVID-19 and agriculture.

Did we find a bottom for cattle?

Ag Markets Attempt Recovery

H-2A employers find complications with COVID-19 outbreak

BREAKING: Temporary Hours of Service Exemption for Livestock Haulers