Gulke: Soy Complex Takes a Hit After USDA Report

Markets reacted negatively—with the exception of corn and cotton—to the March 8 USDA supply and demand report with the soy complex taking the biggest hit says Jerry Gulke, president of the Gulke Group. Despite weather questions remaining in Argentina, the soy complex closed lower for the week, especially soybean meal, which Gulke says has been the bellwether driver for soybeans. All in all, corn and cotton were the big winners across the board with cotton closing the week with new highs.

