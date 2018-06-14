Growmark Recognizes Endure 4R Advocates

Endure4Rawards2018
Growmark has named five FS crop specialists with the 2018 Endure 4R Advocate award. ( Growmark )

Growmark has named five FS crop specialists with the 2018 Endure 4R Advocate award. They are:

  • Tim Berkland, Growmark in Iowa
  • Gary Brandt, Gateway FS in Illinois
  • Courtney Mahr, West Central FS in Illinois
  • Sal Pustizze, Growmark FS in New Jersey
  • Todd Wibben, Evergreen FS in Illinois

The award recognizes a commitment to nutrient, water and soil stewardship and helping growers implement sustainable farming practices.

The award criteria include knowledge and implementation of 4R nutrient management, defined by The Fertilizer Institute:

  • Assisting growers with implementing nitrogen management as a system
  • Promoting the use of nitrogen stabilizers
  • Implementation of N-Watch nitrogen tracking services
  • Conducting MiField Applied Research on customers’ farms
  • Use of variable rate technology for fertilizer applications

“This year’s winners help set a high standard for our System,” Ryan White, Growmark director of agronomy marketing and agronomy services said in a statement. “They are recognized as leaders amongst their peer group. They work with farmers to show them how sustainability and profitability can work together.”


 

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments

About text formats

Restricted HTML

  • Allowed HTML tags: <a href hreflang> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote cite> <code> <ul type> <ol start type> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <h2 id> <h3 id> <h4 id> <h5 id> <h6 id>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
  • Web page addresses and email addresses turn into links automatically.