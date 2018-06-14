Growmark Recognizes Endure 4R Advocates

Growmark has named five FS crop specialists with the 2018 Endure 4R Advocate award. ( Growmark )
Growmark has named five FS crop specialists with the 2018 Endure 4R Advocate award. They are:
- Tim Berkland, Growmark in Iowa
- Gary Brandt, Gateway FS in Illinois
- Courtney Mahr, West Central FS in Illinois
- Sal Pustizze, Growmark FS in New Jersey
- Todd Wibben, Evergreen FS in Illinois
The award recognizes a commitment to nutrient, water and soil stewardship and helping growers implement sustainable farming practices.
The award criteria include knowledge and implementation of 4R nutrient management, defined by The Fertilizer Institute:
- Assisting growers with implementing nitrogen management as a system
- Promoting the use of nitrogen stabilizers
- Implementation of N-Watch nitrogen tracking services
- Conducting MiField Applied Research on customers’ farms
- Use of variable rate technology for fertilizer applications
“This year’s winners help set a high standard for our System,” Ryan White, Growmark director of agronomy marketing and agronomy services said in a statement. “They are recognized as leaders amongst their peer group. They work with farmers to show them how sustainability and profitability can work together.”
