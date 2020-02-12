Growmark Recognizes 2019’s Top 9 Performing FS Companies

At its 2020 Cooperative Leadership Conference, Growmark awarded its top financially performing members and retail divisions.

First given in 2019, the Management Excellence Award recognizes the five top financially performing members and retail divisions. The top performing business is measured for operating expense efficiency and system support.

Lucknow District Co-operative Inc., based out of Lucknow, Ontario, took home the first-place award.

Second place for the Management Excellence Award went to Christian County Farmers Supply Company, Taylorville, Ill.

Third place was awarded to Gateway FS, Inc., Red Bud, Ill.

Fourth place went to New Century FS, Grinnell, Iowa.

And fifth place was awarded to Heritage FS, Inc., Gilman, Ill.

Five FS Supply member cooperatives that have achieved the highest rate of improvement in return on invested capital over the past five years are named with the Performance Improvement Award/