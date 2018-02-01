Growmark Partners With NRCS For Conservation

With a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Growmark and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) promised to partner to enhance farmer profitability through sound agronomic practices

The MOU formalizes a collaborative partnership in which Growmark and NRCS, so that Growmark and its FS crop specialists will work with local NRCS representatives. This includes collaborative training and consistent information about the conservation practices and programs available through NRCS.

While the intent of the MOU is expand the partnership nation-wide , Growmark and its FS companies in Iowa will initially work with the Iowa NRCS will pilot the program so it can be replicated in other states.



“We know agronomic practices and conservation practices go hand-in-hand, and we’re extremely excited to partner with NRCS and sign this national memorandum of understanding,” says Mark Orr, Growmark vice president, Agronomy. “NRCS is an outstanding resource for practices that will help us add value to farmers we serve. We will continue to advocate effective approaches, many that are already offered by NRCS.”



