Growmark Opens Nationwide Scholarship Program

The Growmark Foundation has opened its annual scholarship program for students in the U.S. and Ontario, Canada. To qualify students must be pursing two- or four-year degrees or trade school certification in an agriculture-related field. The scholarships are $1,500.

The online applications are due by midnight on April 13, 2018 and recipients will be notified by July 1, 2018. High school seniors or students at any level of higher education may complete the application, which can be found at www.Growmark.com/scholarship.

“As our business has grown and evolved, we saw a need to provide a scholarship to students throughout the United States and Ontario, in addition to the scholarship programs already established in our core geography,” says Amy Bradford, Growmark corporate relations manager and The Growmark Foundation manager. “Growmark and FS member cooperatives are strong supporters of youth leadership education and this is one more way we can contribute to the future of agriculture.”



With annual sales of $7.3 billion, Growmark agricultural cooperative locations are in 40 states and Ontario Canada providing agronomy, energy, facility planning, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing and risk management services.