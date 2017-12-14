Growmark Announces New Members to Board of Directors

Growmark has added two new members to its board of directors.

Jones was appointed by the Growmark Board to be an At Large Director representing the cooperative’s business in its Eastern Region.

Jones currently serves as chairman of the board at Legacy Farmers Cooperative, an FS company based in Findlay, Ohio. Jones has served on the Legacy Farmers Cooperative Board since 2011. He operates a 2,100-acre cash grain farm in Bloomdale, Ohio.

Hora was elected by shareholders to represent Growmark’s geographical Zone D.

Brian Hora was elected to the GROWMARK Board to represent Iowa and states north and west. He operates a 650-acre corn and soybean farm in Ainsworth, Iowa. Hora has served as a director of AgriLand FS since 2000.

“One of the ongoing projects of the Growmark Board is determining governance of the future,” says Board Chairman John Reifsteck. “We regularly assess whether our current board structure is the best for our growing System. We decided to add an appointed director to further represent our valued members in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio. Andy Jones is the ideal fit for this position."