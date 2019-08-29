Growmark and Solinftec Announce Partnership

Growmark, Inc., and Solinftec have announced a partnership, where FS member companies will put to use the ag tech company’s platform for agronomy data and predictive analysis.

“Solinftec has proven to be successful with large growers in Brazil and our footprint is similar,” Lance Ruppert, director of agronomy marketing technology for Growmark said in a news release. “They are hands on and pragmatic in their approach which matches what we need for success. They also have hardware that works on all equipment and can be utilized at the grower level, as well to aid in the future full transparent operations between grower and retailer.”

Solinftec had developed its artificial intelligence assistant ALICE, which is designed to integrate ag data from machinery, people, climate and relevant external inputs. Solinftec explains the focus of ALICE is to provide real-time recommendations and increase farm efficiency, and it’s currently used on 20 million acres.

“We know time in and out of the field is valuable,” Mark Orr, Growmark vice president of agronomy said in a news release. “This partnership will use data collection and artificial intelligence to develop logistical models to maximize efficiencies, while utilizing real time alerts to enhance accuracy of applications and lower risk.”

