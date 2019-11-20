Growmark Acquires Propane Terminal In The “Heart” Of Its Footprint

In the middle of November, Growmark announced it has acquired the propane terminal outside Fort Madison, Iowa, from Plains LPG Services, L.P.

This eastern Iowa terminal is the sixth in the Growmark network as the fourth largest propane retailer in the U.S. Its other terminals are located in South Dakota, Ohio, Missouri and two additional Iowa locations.

This acquisition is not an immediate reaction in light of the current propane shortage, nor will it bring any immediate relief to the issues in the Midwest.

“Negotiations related to this acquisition have been ongoing for some time,” says Kirk McCullick, Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development for Growmark. “The Fort Madison facility is certainly expected to be a valuable long-term asset, but it is unclear how much relief it will bring to our current supply disruption. Considering the fact that current Fort Madison inventory is depleted and that the pipeline serving the terminal is currently on allocation, resupply volume and speed is uncertain at this time. We will be working diligently however, to resupply the terminal as quickly as we can.”

But Growmark says they are planning for the future with this logistical expansion.

“Growmark, some time ago, recognized the shortcomings of propane infrastructure in getting product to the Midwest in times of extreme demand, especially when grain drying demand comes in concurrently with residential heating needs,” McCullick says. “To that end, over the past five to ten years, Growmark has been working to strategically acquire or construct storage terminals–both rail and pipeline– as well as investing in enhanced trucking and logistics to better manage the supply chain for members and customers in our footprint.”



