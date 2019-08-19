Grete: Immature Crops To Present Challenge In Ohio

On the first day of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, Pro Farmer editor Brian Grete is preparing to hit the fields in Ohio. Crop maturity will be the biggest challenge tour scouts face this week.

“We know the crop is immature. That's our biggest challenge going into the week, we know the challenge is in front of us,” he told AgDay host Clinton Griffiths. “Yet, it's still a process. We do this the third full week of August every year and we do the same methodology in terms of our sampling.”

While much of the crop in Ohio is immature, Grete said it’s “not a barren wasteland” and scouts are prepared to sample what’s there.

“There are fields that are planted that will produce grain and will sample those fields. If the corn hasn't tasseled, yet, obviously, there's nothing to sample from that field,” he said. “If it has just pollinated, there's nothing to sample. We've instructed the scouts on how to do it, because we know that we're going to see some immature crops.”

While there’s a lot of prevent plant acres in Ohio, Grete said they won’t measure prevent plant acres.

“We don't measure prevent plant acres, FSA does that,” he said. “That isn't our goal or objective here this week. It is to measure what we think the yield factory is on soybeans and the yield coming out of the fields is on corn, and that's what we'll do.”

