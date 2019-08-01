GreenPoint Ag Expands Agronomy Services Into Tennessee

GreenPoint Ag has acquired Tipton Farmers Cooperative—including its car care center in Covington, Tenn., and retail agronomy center in Halls, Tenn. This expands GreenPoint Ag’s agronomic services footprint into Tennessee.

The company has its headquarters in Memphis and now operates 54 agronomy locations across Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Texas, and Tennessee.

“We officially welcome Tipton Farmers Cooperative as we come together as the GreenPoint AG family,” Tim Witcher, President/CEO of GreenPoint Ag said in a news release. “The rich legacy, expertise, and professionalism that Tipton Farmers Cooperative brings is a perfect fit with the culture that comprises GreenPoint AG. The joining of our two businesses advances our strategy for growth, and we’re excited for our future.”

Tipton Farmers Cooperative was originally chartered as the Tipton County Supply Association in 1935 under the Cooperative Marketing Act of 1923 by the State of Tennessee. The business includes retail agronomy services, fuel depot, cotton gin and a Napa parts store.