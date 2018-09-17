Green Plains to Shut Two Iowa Ethanol Plants

Two Iowa ethanol plants owned by Green Plains will stop production, according to a report by Reuters.

Reuters quotes multiple industry sources who say the facilities in Superior and Lakota, Iowa will cease production while a third facility in Fairmont, Minnesota has throttled to half its operating capacity.

The move comes on the heels of an announcement Friday that Ergon will shutter its Vicksburg, Mississippi ethanol plant in December.

All of the closures are being blamed on thinning profit margins spurred by oversupply. The growing tariff battle with China has limited export opportunities for domestic ethanol, resulting in a nearly 30 cent drop in ethanol prices since the summer high.