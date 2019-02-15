Green New Deal's "Farting Cows" Get the MEME Treatment on Social Media

Social media has been full of MEME and cartoons that are poking fun at the “farting cows” mention in the Green New Deal’s FAQ sheet. ( Farm Journal )

“Farting cows” have been buzzing on social media after the Green New Deal was announced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). Many people are taking the opportunity to have a laugh by sharing MEMEs and cartoons about the controversial legislative, non-binding proposal.

The term “farting cows” started floating around after a FAQ sheet was released by Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Feb. 7 that mentioned the difficulty in getting “rid of farting cows” to reach zero emissions goals.

The statement on cows has since been backed away by Ocasio-Cortez, but it didn’t stop President Trump from taking a jab at the idea of not being able to “own cows anymore” during a recent rally.

There has also been criticism from farmers, ranchers and other social media users who have taken to platforms like Twitter and Facebook to have a laugh about “farting cows”:

 

Despite the rhetoric on “cow farts” the methane gas that cattle emit is actually from cow burps that happen during the rumination process. Here are a few graphics and videos that address the issue: 

 

And if you needed a little pep talk for your cows listen to Oregon dairy farmer Derrick Josi’s speech that he offered to his Jerseys:

