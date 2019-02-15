Green New Deal's "Farting Cows" Get the MEME Treatment on Social Media

“Farting cows” have been buzzing on social media after the Green New Deal was announced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). Many people are taking the opportunity to have a laugh by sharing MEMEs and cartoons about the controversial legislative, non-binding proposal.

The term “farting cows” started floating around after a FAQ sheet was released by Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Feb. 7 that mentioned the difficulty in getting “rid of farting cows” to reach zero emissions goals.

The statement on cows has since been backed away by Ocasio-Cortez, but it didn’t stop President Trump from taking a jab at the idea of not being able to “own cows anymore” during a recent rally.

There has also been criticism from farmers, ranchers and other social media users who have taken to platforms like Twitter and Facebook to have a laugh about “farting cows”:

Guys, i figured out how to save the planet pic.twitter.com/cn6a763eFU — Jacob Reinecker (@jsreinecker) February 13, 2019

Wait....she really doesn’t want to regulate cow farts? pic.twitter.com/lMO5xpvFcd — PardonMyFrench (@1PardonMyFrench) February 8, 2019

Despite the rhetoric on “cow farts” the methane gas that cattle emit is actually from cow burps that happen during the rumination process. Here are a few graphics and videos that address the issue:

Heard that cows are gassy? Please know that it’s burps (well, technically eructation), not farts. Cow farts are #fakenews. When cattle eat more grains, like 🌽, their methane emissions are ⬇️. Methane is an odorless gas. Methane from beef cattle is 1.9% of US GHGs accding to EPA pic.twitter.com/VB4wRFHAZ3 — Sara Place (@drsplace) February 14, 2019

You can create that, you know. Feel free to edit. https://t.co/vGLgfFYdDQ pic.twitter.com/8pATbdx3ni — Dr. mem_somerville | Wossamotta U (@mem_somerville) February 8, 2019

Has someone ever told you cow farts are causing climate change? Watch this to get the facts on methane #ClimateFoodFacts #FactsNotFear #yes2meat pic.twitter.com/rpOFf3rUig — North American Meat Institute (@MeatInstitute) January 17, 2019

Cow burps actually emit more carbon than cow farts. 🐄🐮



(via @getstack) pic.twitter.com/0kyVO1RijM — VICE Canada (@vicecanada) January 3, 2019

And if you needed a little pep talk for your cows listen to Oregon dairy farmer Derrick Josi’s speech that he offered to his Jerseys: