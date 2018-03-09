Greater Nitrogen Restrictions Proposed

Farmers in Minnesota could have more challenges when applying nitrogen, if a proposed rule becomes law. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is proposing the Nitrogen Fertilizer rule to minimize sources of nitrate pollution and expects adoption by the end of this year.

MDA held a public comment period this past year which are currently under review. The proposed rule is based on the state’s nitrogen fertilizer best management practices. There are two areas in which farmers can expect change:

Fall and frozen soil fertilizer restrictions Nitrogen application will be restricted in areas that have vulnerable groundwater, meaning the nitrate can move easily through soil into the groundwater If at least 50% of a section of land has vulnerable groundwater fall and frozen soil nitrogen application is not allow on the entire section Exceptions for fall application in vulnerable areas include: Areas applying nitrogen to establish small grains To fertilize pasture Apply phosphorus fertilizer (MAP, DAP) and other micronutrients that contain nitrogen so long as overall nitrogen rate doesn’t exceed 20 pounds per acre Research in areas 20 acres or less

