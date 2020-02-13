Great Plains Releases a New Line of Min-Till Folding Box Drills

The Great Plains box drill legacy continues with a new line of min-till folding box drills. The BD7600 Series is offered in two- and three-section models ranging from 26' to 40'.

“We have revolutionized the folding box drill with many new features that were previously exclusive to air drills, such as hydraulic drive to allow prescription map variable-rate control and hydraulic calibration, changing row spacings by closing the meter inlet, and the addition of scales,” says Chris Coleman, Great Plains engineering manager.

The new feeder cup meters by speed, adjusting for different application rates by changing the meter wheel rpm. Staggered wheels and chevron-shaped outlet gates help to deliver seed and fertilizer more consistently. Input gates located above the meter adjust the seed flow to the meter wheels, which allows producers to turn off rows to change row spacing or calibrate.

The larger tongue and frame bump the weight of the box drill, which helps keep the row units in the ground. The geometry of the seed boxes, which have more capacity at up to 3.8 bu. per foot, allows them to be filled without moving any seed by hand. A new split-box design permits three different fertilizer-to-seed ratios. An LED light option helps producers load the drill in the dark.

The 15" disc blades on the row units are offset, with alternating leading edges to prevent side-shifting and enhance stability on side hills.

For ease of maintenance and operation, a new, optional hydraulic drive system reduces moving parts. A new DrillCommand interface is compatible with most OEM tractor-based ISO controllers or with Mueller in-cab displays for section and rate control.

Other options include: a weight kit to monitor seed rates on-the-go with precision; blockage monitors to alert users to seed delivery issues; a high-vision camera that can be mounted in multiple locations; and Needham seed tubes for enhanced seed or fertilizer flow. The BD7600 also has several press wheel options, including the all-new 3"x13" double rib that applies even pressure to the seed furrow to close the trench.

To learn more, visit www.GreatPlainsAg.com.

