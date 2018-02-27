Grassley and Ernst on RFS: RINS Are Not A Problem

A highly anticipated meeting over the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Tuesday seemed to move the fuel gauge very little.

The meeting called by President Trump included cabinet secretaries and senators from opposing sides of the ethanol debate.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said in a press conference no deal has been reached with a potential RFS compromise.

In a tweet, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, “We had a very positive and productive meeting on fixing the broken RINS [Renewable Identification Numbers] system. I commend POTUS for bringing the two sides together.”

Sen. Grassley and Sen. Ernst said during their conference RINS are not a problem.

Listen to audio from joint press conference below: