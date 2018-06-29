Grain Stocks: Corn Up 1%, Soybeans Up 26%

Corn Stocks Up 1 Percent from June 2017

Soybean Stocks Up 26 Percent

All Wheat Stocks Down 7 Percent

Corn stocks in all positions on June 1, 2018 totaled 5.31 billion bushels, up 1 percent from June 1, 2017. Of the total stocks, 2.75 billion bushels are stored on farms, down 3 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 2.56 billion bushels, are up 7 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2018 indicated disappearance is 3.59 billion bushels, compared with 3.39 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Soybeans stored in all positions on June 1, 2018 totaled 1.22 billion bushels, up 26 percent from June 1, 2017. On-farm stocks totaled 377 million bushels, up 13 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 845 million bushels, are up 33 percent from a year ago. Indicated disappearance for the March - May 2018 quarter totaled 888 million bushels, up 15 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop all wheat stored in all positions on June 1, 2018 totaled 1.10 billion bushels, down 7 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 130 million bushels, down 32 percent from last year. Off-farm stocks, at 970 million bushels, are down 2 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2018 indicated disappearance is 395 million bushels, down 17 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Old crop Durum wheat stocks in all positions on June 1, 2018 totaled 35.9 million bushels, down 1 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 15.0 million bushels, are down 19 percent from June 1, 2017. Off-farm stocks totaled 20.9 million bushels, up 17 percent from a year ago. The March - May 2018 indicated disappearance of 13.6 million bushels is down 18 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Read the full report.