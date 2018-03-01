Grain Groups Carefully Watching NAFTA Renegotiations

The seventh round of NAFTA talks began Monday, and the ag industry seems to grow more nervous as the talks extend.



At Commodity Classic, leaders of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), American Soybean Association (ASA), National Sorghum Producers (NSP) and National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) are keeping a watchful eye on the developments of these talks.



President Trump and Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto haven’t thawed their tensions after a weekend phone call. Nieto was set to visit the U.S. and canceled the trip because Trump brought up building a border wall.



At this time, it’s unclear how this event could impact NAFTA negotiations, but for those groups who depend on markets from the trilateral agreement, moods have improved.



“There’s a lot more optimism and progress that’s being made and the commitment of all the parties to finding solutions to move forward,” said Kimberly Atkins, vice president and COO of U.S. Grains Council.



NAFTA talks are expected to end March 6.