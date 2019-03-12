Grain Bin Collapse Spills Nearly One Million Bushels

d1ynzxfwsaaj9ec.jpg
A grain bin collapse in La Grange, Mo. ( WGEM News )

A “catastrophic” grain bin failure in La Grange, Mo. Monday morning lead to road closures as thousands of bushels of corn spilled from the structure, according to WGEM News. As of press time crews do not know what caused the failure.

The bin split on one side and there are no reports of injuries. Clean up could take weeks and the accident destroyed power lines, leaving some in the town without power.

