Grain Bin Collapse Spills Nearly One Million Bushels

A “catastrophic” grain bin failure in La Grange, Mo. Monday morning lead to road closures as thousands of bushels of corn spilled from the structure, according to WGEM News. As of press time crews do not know what caused the failure.

LaGrange Fire Chief Henry Gunsals says it was a catastrophic failure of an 850 bushel grain bin. He says crews were working on one side of it and it split this morning. No word on what caused it. He says clean up could take weeks and it backs up from city hall to the railroad — Don_WGEM (@Don_WGEM) March 11, 2019

The bin split on one side and there are no reports of injuries. Clean up could take weeks and the accident destroyed power lines, leaving some in the town without power.

A look at the aftermath from the grain bin that collapsed and exploded on impact @Natalie_WGEM @WGEM pic.twitter.com/KH716XHPGn — Don_WGEM (@Don_WGEM) March 11, 2019

MoDOT crews have blocked the road off with signs to avoid the area @Natalie_WGEM @WGEM pic.twitter.com/3Hmhwo739N — Don_WGEM (@Don_WGEM) March 11, 2019

A look at the structure on the ground. It took out power lines and some are without power as crews work to restore. @Natalie_WGEM @WGEM pic.twitter.com/wnyfrVjLjL — Don_WGEM (@Don_WGEM) March 11, 2019

Active scene for a grain bin explosion on 300 block of Main Street in LaGrange, Missouri. Crews are diverting traffic and surveying the damage on scene. @Natalie_WGEM @WGEM pic.twitter.com/6F1KzSfLdx — Don_WGEM (@Don_WGEM) March 11, 2019

