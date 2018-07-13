Grain Bin Accident Claims Life in Nebraska

Monday evening 52-year-old Robert Pokorny of Clearwater, Neb., died as a result of injuries suffered during a grain bin accident. His funeral was today at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater.

Robert Pokorny, 52, photo from Snider Memorial Funeral Home Obituary

Pokorny raised cattle, ran a custom calving operation and worked at Thiele Dairy when time permitted. He is remembered as a family-man who loved sports and horses and always greeted friends and family with a warm smile and a story.

He is survived by his wife, Jayne, children Sydney, Taylor, Alexis and Austin, as well as sister, brother, in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Authorities told Clearwater Record-Ewing News the victim had been using an auger in the grain bin at the time of the accident.

Take steps to reduce your risk of a similar tragedy.

The University of Illinois Extension outlines practical grain bin safety tips every farmer can follow: