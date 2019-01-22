Gowan Company Acquisition And New Division Focused on Biologicals

In mid-January, Gowan Company introduced a new business unit solely focused on biological product development. As a foundation for the new unit, the company acquired the remaining shared of EcoFlora Agro SAS, which was based in Colombia and founded in 1998.

The new global business will be built around the EcoFlora brand, with existing products such as EcoSwing biofungicide.

The company says Jim Petta recently joined the Gowan team as president of the new EcoFlora business unit. Prior to his new position with Gowan, Petta held senior commercial and technical leadership positions at ICI/Zeneca, Syngenta, and Valent USA.

“Gowan is a recognized leader in integrated crop solutions and EcoFlora will be the focal point to help develop and bring these much needed novel solutions to our growers and customers. It is exciting to be part of such a great team bringing these to market,” Petta said in a news release.