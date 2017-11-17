Google’s Geospatial Technologist Talks About The Future of AgTech

A key leader of Google’s data and location technologies—including Google Earth and Google Maps—will turn his attention to U.S. farmers at the Farm Journal AgTech Expo in December 2017

Ed Parsons, the Geospatial Technologist of Google, will give the opening keynote address at the Dec. 11-13 event in Indianapolis, providing a first-hand view of the future of satellite technology.

“It’s an incredible time to be a farmer, and satellite technology is one of the reasons,” says Parsons, who served as the first Chief Technology Officer for Britain’s national mapping agency before joining Google in 2007.

“I’m excited to speak at Farm Journal AgTech and share Google’s vision for how imagery and data will do even more amazing things in the future. I call it the democratization of information,” he says. Parsons will headline two days of hands-on, interactive exploration aimed specifically at today’s farmer, which includes 20 educational breakouts designed by farmers themselves.

From satellites in the sky, to the roots anchoring your crop and the future of your data, our keynote speakers will challenge and inspire you to think about ag technology differently. Keynote presenters are: Ed Parsons, The Geospatial Technologist of Google; Ken Ferrie, Farm Journal Field Agronomist; and John Ellis, futurist and Internet of Things expert. Technology impacts every facet of your business, and these experts are ready to share their insights.

Register today: www.FarmJournalAgTechExpo.com

Click here for the full agenda: https://www.farmjournalagtechexpo.com/schedule