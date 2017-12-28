Google Exec: 5 Mega Trends Shape Technology

As Google’s geospatial technologist, or as he refers to himself, geographer in residence, Ed Parsons outlined at least five megatrends driving technology during his keynote at the Farm Journal AgTech Expo.

The world is becoming more urban, not suburban. Digital natives have formed a new type of consumer. Big data is still in its early days, but platforms are providing a massive difference in the shape of business. Disintermediation means that if you don’t add value to the process, then you will be removed. Information has to be accessible.

Those megatrends will shape how new technologies are built. One of the building blocks will be remote sensing. He also adds that precise positioning is making large advances, particularly in smartphones.

“There’s no one silver bullet to go into ag tech,” Parsons says. “It’s going to come from small companies taking existing technologies and making them simple and less complex, which will make them more accessible.”