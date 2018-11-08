Glyphosate a Hot Button Issue in Germany

The debate over weed killers containing glyphosate continues to be issue in Germany. Reuters reporting the country wants to end the use of glyphosate-based products. Products like Roundup, which is made by Germany based Bayer AG, are the subject of a big debate. German leaders agreed earlier this year to limit glyphosate use with the goal to end using it, but no timeline has been set. Farmers worry about losing an important tool. Bayer Leaders say the company must get more involved in the conversation. The head of Bayer CropScience in Germany says a ban would result in more ploughing and put German farmers at a competitive disadvantage. He went on to say that the debate over it in Germany is shaped by politics, not by science which shows the chemical is safe.

