Glyphosate Is Back in the Courtroom

Glyphosate is back in the news.

Reuters reporting analysts at a Brazilian health agency have determined it does not cause cancer.

However, that report comes as a jury in a federal court in San Francisco will soon decide whether glyphosate caused a California man's cancer. It's a trial that the plaintiffs' attorneys say could help determine the fate of hundreds of similar lawsuits. Opening statements in Edwin Hardeman's lawsuit against Monsanto started Monday. The 70-year-old is the second plaintiff to go to trial of thousands around the country who claim Roundup causes cancer.

A San Francisco jury in August awarded another man $289 million after determining Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A judge later slashed the award to $78 million.

Meanwhile, U.S. Public Interest Research Group says it sampled popular beer and wine brands and says glyphosate was found in 19-out-of-20 brands it tested.

It did say the levels were far below those that could potentially cause harm in humans. Monsanto says studies have established that glyphosate is safe.

