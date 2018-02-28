Global Trade: Uncertainty in the International Arena

The seventh round of NAFTA talks began Monday ahead of the 23rd annual Commodity Classic in Anaheim, Calif. Talks of trade have been buzzing around the Anaheim Convention Center, that’s been one of the hot topics.



NAFTA, the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), the Trans-Pacific Partnership and trade happening with China is causing some producers to become nervous.



Clinton Griffiths, AgDay host, reports from the floor and talks to Patrick Delaney, spokesperson for the American Soybean Association (ASA) and Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Assocaition of Wheat Growers (NAWG) on AgDay above.