Get Your ELD Questions Answered

To help the motor carrier industry and electronic logging device (ELD) providers prepare for the Dec. 16 deadline requiring all motor carriers and drivers subject to the ELD rule to record hours-of-service data, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is hosting a series of live question and answer (Q&A) sessions.

Due to high demand, some webinars are full and only have room for phone call-ins. Recordings of sessions will be posted to the ELD website. Space is limited in the remaining Q&A webinar sessions so register now to stay informed!

FMCSA is developing self-guided eLearning lessons to address questions and to inspire new questions ahead of the live Q&A sessions. Register for a Q&A session and a link will be emailed to participants when eLearning lessons are available.

Live Q&A sessions for motor carriers and drivers:

• Aug. 13 – Register (phone only)

• Aug. 15 – Register (phone only)

• Aug. 20 – Register for webinar

• Aug. 21 – Register for webinar

Live Q&A sessions for ELD providers:

• Aug. 12 – Register (phone only)

Aug. 14 – Register (phone only)

