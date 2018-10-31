Get a Degree from Cannabis College

Southern Illinois University is creating new programs for students who want to know more about marijuana.

The school says it's creating programs at the Carbondale campus to study medical marijuana and industrial hemp. Officials hope the programs will give students and farmers a chance to earn a new certificate in the subject.

They say the program in cannabis science will be a mixture of agriculture and plant biology with courses in subjects ranging from chemistry to business to engineering. School leaders say they hope to begin planting next spring on a five-acre parcel of land.

