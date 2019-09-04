Germany Will Ban Glyphosate After 2023 To Save Insects

Quick look:

Germany will begin to systematically reduce glyphosate use starting in 2020.

The country will ban the herbicide after 2023 to give insects more access to food.

Bayer’s legal challenges continue—next trial scheduled for Oct. 15.

Germany will ban the use of glyphosate herbicides at the end of 2023. The country is making the decision as part of an environmental protection program the government cabinet agreed to this week, according to Dow Jones.

Glyphosate, owned by German ag and pharmaceutical company Bayer, has come under fire in the U.S. over the past year with claims the pesticide causes cancer. Germany’s concerns, however, revolve around the pesticide’s impact on food sources for insects in the country.

Bayer provided the following statement to Agweb regarding the announcement in Germany:

We respect political decisions by some EU Member States to reduce applications of Glyphosate. However, with regards to the German government’s intention to impose a unilateral ban on glyphosate in 2023, we have a different view. Such a ban would ignore the overwhelming scientific assessments of competent authorities around the world that have determined for more than 40 years that glyphosate can be used safely. Within the European Union, we have a common legal framework for authorization of plant protection active ingredients, backed by one of the world’s most stringent safety assessment schemes.

German officials say glyphosate use leading up to the 2023 ban will be systematically reduced starting in 2020. Restrictions will be placed on not only agriculturalists, but home and business owners, too.

Court challenges continue

Bayer’s legal challenges against glyphosate are ongoing. More than 15,000 plaintiffs are coming against the company concerning Roundup (one of the trade names for glyphosate). Plaintiffs allege the herbicide causes cancer, specifically non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The next trial is scheduled for Oct. 15, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. There have been three trials to date—all in California. In each of the previous cases juries ruled against Bayer.

