Fungicide Q&A With Missy Bauer: Use on Later-Planted Beans & Timing

For the past five years, the Farm Journal Test Plot program has studied fungicide use. While initial research focused on addressing disease pressure, Farm Journal Field Agronomists Missy Bauer is also taking a closer look at how to get the most out of the fungicide dollar.

In 2019, foliar fungicide use in the Michigan test plots increased yield by 3.47 bu. to 4.7 bu. per acre versus the control. The average four plot locations in southern Michigan was 4.23 bu. per acre. Over the course of five years (2015 to 2019) that average increased to 4.91 bu. per acre (with a range of 5.9 bu. per acre in 2015 to 2019’s average).

Click here for the free eBook that details Bauer's answers to questions regarding fungicide use on later-planted soybeans, timing and product type.