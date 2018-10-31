Fun Facts About Candy Corn

Candy corn is a Halloween staple, although I don’t actually know anybody who likes it. Did you know this not-so-spooky candy has roots in rural America? Here are four fun facts you might not have know about candy corn.

1. A company called Wunderlee Candy Company invented the treat in the 1880s, but it was the Goelitz Confectionery Company, now the Jelly Belly Company, that mass produced it in the 20th century. At the time, the majority of consumers lived in rural areas and could relate with agriculture, and that’s why they named it candy corn.

2. It’s actually made out of corn. Well, corn syrup. Back in the day the cooking process was done by hand. Corn syrup and sugar were cooked down and then dumped into buckets, and then men walked backwards pouring the hot candy concoction into molds shaped like corn kernels. Today the process and ingredients have changed, but corn syrup is still a main ingredient.