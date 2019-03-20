Full Impact of Flooding Likely to Take Months

Early estimates are putting the cost of the blizzard and flooding to agriculture in Nebraska at nearly $1 billion, but how big could the impact ultimately be? AgriTalk host Chip Flory tells Tyne Morgan on AgDay-TV the market impacts are still an unknown.

"I think we're a few weeks away from finding out just how big of an impact it could be," says Flory. "How long are the issues going to linger and how long is it going to be before fields are fit?"

Flory says questions about fertilizer application, planting and acreage mix are endless.

"I think it could lead to higher prevent plant, which would mean fewer corn acres and fewer soybean acres," says Flory. "Those acres that typically do get planted in the Missouri river bottoms well that's not getting done [this year]."

Farming isn't the only part of agriculture facing challenges. Cattle ranchers and feeders first had to deal with blizzard conditions before seeing floods sweep whole herds aways.

"The Platte River got wider and deeper than it's ever been," says Flory. "When you think of the amount of timber, pasture and Platte River ground that supports the cow herd out in Nebraska it's really concerning."

Flory says when calving season is added on top, there's the potential to lose an entire year of production in the affected places.

"I think it's going to be pretty eye-popping when the numbers all come together," says Flory. "I think it's going to be still a few weeks or months before we fully know."

