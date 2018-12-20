FSA To Start Processing MFP Payments as Shutdown Deadline Looms

USDA officials confirmed on Thursday that county offices would begin processing Market Facilitation Program payments on Friday, Dec. 21. While it will take several days for farmers to receive payments once they’ve been processed, this is welcome news for many farmers who have been watching anxiously to see if and when the second round of tariff relief payments would come.
President Trump authorized the second round of payments on Dec. 17, but many farmers were concerned whether checks would be processed before a potential government shutdown Friday night. Nine cabinet departments, including USDA, will run out of funding at midnight Friday if Congress does not pass a funding bill or continuing resolution, causing USDA Farm Service Agency offices to close.
Upon the announcement of the second tranche of payments, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the following:
“The President reaffirmed his support for American farmers and ranchers and made good on his promise, authorizing the second round of payments to be made in short order. While there have been positive movements on the trade front, American farmers are continuing to experience losses due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations. This assistance will help with short-term cash flow issues as we move into the new year.”
Through this round of aid, farmers are being paid for the second half of their 2018 production at the same rate as the first round of payments.
|
Commodity
|
First and Second Payment Rate
|
Est. Total Payment**
(in $1,000s)
|
Almonds (shelled)
|
$0.03 / lb.
|
$63,300
|
Cotton
|
$0.06 / lb.
|
$553,800
|
Corn
|
$0.01 / bu.
|
$192,000
|
Dairy (milk)
|
$0.12 / cwt.
|
$254,800
|
Pork (hogs)
|
$8.00 / head
|
$580,600
|
Soybeans
|
$1.65 / bu.
|
$7,259,400
|
Sorghum
|
$0.86 / bu.
|
$313,600
|
Sweet Cherries (fresh)
|
$0.16 / lb.
|
$111,500
|
Wheat
|
$0.14 / bu.
|
$238,400
|
Total
|
|
$9,567,400
** Total payment rate on 100% of production
