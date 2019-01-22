FSA Limited As Tax Season Continues For Farmers

Tuesday is the last day select Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices will be open for now during the government shutdown.

However, FSA is limited on what services it will actually be able to do for farmers. That’s causing other concerns.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben talks with Scott Anderson, a farmer from Churubusco, Indiana; John Kennay, a farmer from Ashton, Illinois and Ashley Arrington, the founder of AgriAuthority.