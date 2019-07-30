FSA Explains August 1 Deadline For Prevent Plant

Farmers have opportunity to sign-up for trade aid payments this week.

However, they have a limited amount of time to plant a cover crop and potentially receive compensation. The Department saying farmers have until August 1 to plant an approved cover crop on prevent plant acres in order for those acres to be eligible to receive a payment through the Market Facilitation Program (also known as trade aid). It’s a date the Farm Service Agency is not changing.

“It was important to be able to have a date so that the action that the producer is taking has the potential to harvest,” says Bill Northey, Farm Service Agency Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. “We needed to be able to have a date. We know some producers are going to have too much water on their land and are not able to get in to either a flooded field or a field that’s just too wet. They’re going to miss that small prevent plant payment. They’re also not going to have the cost to put in a cover crop.”

The second round of tariff aid payments is $15 on those prevent plant acres with an approved cover crop.