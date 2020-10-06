Frontier Cooperative Breaks Ground On New Fertilizer Terminal

On the heels of their merger announcement, Frontier Cooperative broke ground for additional facilities at the Syracuse Ag Service terminal.

“This facility will increase our efficiency around a 30-mile radius of Syracuse, allowing Frontier to capitalize on receiving fertilizer by rail,” Jeremy Wilhelm, CEO of Frontier Cooperative said in a news release. “By being able to load a truck in four minutes, this will reduce the wait time for our sprayers in the field, allowing our operators to spray more acres per day.”

The cooperative aims to have the project completed by next fall. This project includes a 100’ x 430’ warehouse for chemicals, seed and fertilizer. Liquid fertilizer capacity will be 1.7 million gal-lons, and the site will be served by rail with the ability to unload six railcars at a time. Automated blending equipment will be installed for chemical storage and blending. Applicators will be served via three loading bays, and farmers will have access to a 24-hour self-service bay. For seed storage and handling, the facility will feature a seed treater and bulk storage.

The on-site team will include 8 to 10 staff members. And the facility will have a conference room and maintenance shop.

The cooperative notes the Syracuse site also has its newest shuttle facility, which just welcomed its 100th shuttle train in August. The footprint also includes one of Frontier’s two dry fertilizer buildings.

Frontier Cooperative has a total of 55 grain, agronomy, energy and feed locations across 14 counties in Nebraska.

