Four ways you can help your customers hit a home run in 2019

With the 2018 MLB World Series behind us, the baseball season is officially over. While batting practice is finished for now, many of your customers will be coming to you for help getting started on their crop protection plans to knock the 2019 growing season out of the park. From weather and weeds to bookkeeping and compliance, farming can be complicated. But helping your customers make a game plan for next season doesn’t have to be. Here are four ways you can help your growers hit a home run when planning for 2019:

1. Keep their eye on ROI

When helping your customers plan their purchasing decisions for next season, encourage them to make the right decisions both agronomically and economically. It’s especially important for your growers to keep in mind the return on investment they can receive when using crop protection products. It can be tempting to cut corners in order to save now, but a few months down the road, it might cost them exponentially. By investing in the right crop protection plan, your customers will be investing in healthy plants and cleaner fields, leading to better yields and fuller bins come harvest.

Encouraging growers to invest in crop protection inputs at the top of the season will help them be at the top of their game for every inning, from planting to harvest. And when your customers participate in Grow Smart Rewards, a program designed for growers who partner with BASF, they can save while maximizing ROI and protecting yields. This program allows your customers to make the right agronomic decisions that in turn mean the right economic decisions, earning incentives depending on their crop input program.

2. Cover all of the bases

Strong plans cover every base — and acre — of your customers’ operation. Getting caught without the right herbicides and fungicides can cost them time and money later in the season. Leverage the off-season to help your growers make a detailed plan of what crop protection products they’ll use in 2019 to get the most out of their inputs and protect their bottom line.

As you work with your customers to build their plans for success, you can cover their bases — and yours — by making sure they’ve invested in agronomic solutions that are smart for their operation and their wallet. Grow Smart Rewards helps put money back in their pocket when they leverage qualifying products like Armezon® PRO herbicide and Liberty® herbicide in unison with another product like a BASF preemergence herbicide or foliar fungicide. BASF knows that flexibility is essential, which is why growers are offered a variety of products to pair with their qualifying purchase. From planting to harvest, the BASF portfolio helps you and your customers make sure every base is covered.

3. Be ready for curveballs

Pitchers aren’t the only ones throwing curveballs. Unfavorable weather, weed resistance, disease and insect pests are all curveballs that growers are thrown throughout the year. While you can’t control what kind of pitch you’ll be thrown, you can ensure your customers are prepared for it.

Investing in the disease control and Plant Health benefits delivered by BASF fungicides like Headline AMP® and Priaxor® Xemium® brand fungicide is just one way growers can stay ahead of the curve. By participating in Grow Smart Rewards, your customers may earn $75 per gallon on Headline AMP or Priaxor fungicides when purchasing over 40 acres worth of volume. These products deliver Plant Health benefits including disease control, growth efficiency and improved stress tolerance, making them critical tools for a winning game plan for 2019.

4. Count on your team

There’s no “I” in team, and BASF is on your team. Partnering with BASF means you’ll have a teammate who is there to support you. You can count on your BASF Business Representative to help you navigate what’s best for your customer’s crops, helping you turn smart agronomics into smart economics. Whether you’re working with growers who are stuck on first or sliding into home base, your BASF Business Representative will have your back for every play.

For Rookies of the Year and seasoned Hall of Famers alike, partnering with your BASF Business Representative is your secret weapon to batting a thousand with your customers this growing season.

Connect with your BASF business representative or visit GrowSmartRewards.com to learn more. Not sure who your rep is? Find out here.

Always read and follow label directions

Armezon PRO, Headline AMP, Liberty, Priaxor and Xemium are registered trademarks of BASF, and Grow Smart is a trademark of BASF.

© 2018 BASF Corporation. All rights reserved.

Sponsored by BASF