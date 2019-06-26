Four Trade Updates Important To Ag Retailers

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to discuss trade and tariffs at the G-20 Summit this week. While no major breakthroughs are expected, it's important to note that these meetings are seemingly productive and necessary to meeting goals that benefit trade between our countries.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi formed a House Democrat Trade Panel earlier this month to work with the USTR chief negotiator, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, on finding common ground in hopes of getting the USMCA trade deal through the House of Representatives in the near future. The House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee will hold a hearing today to discuss labor reform in Mexico as part of the negotiations mentioned above. Significant progress in discussions with Ambassador Lighthizer have seemingly shifted winds within the House, and ARA remains confident that a deal will be reached to move forward with the USMCA trade agreement. ARA continues to be involved in the USMCA Coalition by meeting with Congress members to express our desire to complete a trade deal. If your company wishes to sign onto the USMCA Coalition individually and participate in the coalition social media day on July 10, you can sign up here. Now, more than ever, it is important for ARA members to express support to your members of Congress by contacting them in a letter sharing how trade impacts your business. Click here to send a letter to Congress

