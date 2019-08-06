Four Tips To Sell Fungicides in 2019

The variability in plant maturities and environments have crop scouts busy looking for diseases in 2019. Layer on the current farm economics, and the fungicide market in 2019 is complex.

Earlier this year, BASF received approval for Revysol, that the company says is the first and only isopropanol azole of its kind. With the new product—sold as Veltyma in corn and Revytek in soybeans—BASF aims to grow its application to 31 million treated corn and soybean acres in the next five years.

Here are four tips you can use in selling the fungicides from the BASF experts: