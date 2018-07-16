Four Leaders Change Roles At The Andersons Plant Nutrient Group

The Andersons, Inc., has announced four changes to its leadership team in the plant nutrient group.

The plant nutrient group’s wholesale fertilizer business serves the agriculture industry with NPK and a specialty product portfolio. Those specialty products include PureGrade liquid fertilizers, MicroSolutions micronutrients, select nutrients, enhanced efficiency products and soil amendments.

“These organizational changes will help improve efficiency in our wholesale fertilizer business and enable us to grow and better serve our customers,” Jeff Blair, president of The Andersons plant nutrient group said in a news release. “These leaders have exceptional experience and dedication to providing quality service and product to the ag industry.”

Jan Finch will become vice president of business development and strategy for the plant nutrient group. In the new role, Finch will focus on the strategic direction and long-term growth of the group. Previously, Finch has had the following roles at The Andersons: vice president of sales, supply and merchandising, and vice president of U.S. wholesale sales.

Effective September 1, 2018, Sarah Pirolli will be vice president of the plant nutrient group. This role includes the responsibilities of overseeing the primary nutrient and specialty ag businesses and its sales, supply, logistics and customer service. Pirolli most recently had the role of senior sales manager for the company’s ethanol group.

Tony Donoho, who was previously a senior territory manager, has been named director of specialty ag sales, which will including managing distribution of specialty ag products across North America.

Andy Spahr has also assumed additional responsibilities, as he’ll continue to be the primary nutrient sales director as well as manage logistics for both its primary nutrient and specialty ag businesses.