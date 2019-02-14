Four Issues Affecting Ag Customers This Year

This article was written for AgPro by Skye Root, Founder of Root Agricultural Advisory, and Dan Whisenhunt, Principal of Dan Whisenhunt Consulting.

The following four topics address what we believe are our clients’ biggest concerns for 2019:

INTERNATIONAL TRADE CONCERNS

This issue continues to be at the forefront for the agriculture industry. Much of the price vola­tility we have seen in the past 18 months has been directly related to trade conflicts and uncer­tainty. This hits the farmer where it hurts the most—in the wallet. In general, we have seen commodity prices slide. Additional pressures from trade-related matters will further contribute to the unwanted downward pressure on prices of all commodities.

FARMLAND VALUES

The value of farmland is closely tied to the prices received for crops, and other factors such as interest rates also play a role. As commodity prices slide and interest rates rise, farmers’ balance sheets will take a hit due to decreases in the value of their farmland. This will take its toll in eroding America’s wealth and reducing the collateral to back loans for operation and expansion. This makes it tougher for family farms to continue to operate and may result in some consoli­dation of farmland to larger privately owned farms or increased corporate ownership.

REGULATORY PRESSURES

Today’s farmer faces government regulations on almost every front of his or her operation. In the West, one of the prime regulatory pressures con­cerns water—in particular, water supply and water rights. Most all of the farming of the most productive farmland—found in the San Joaquin, Sacramento and Salinas valleys—is subject to surface water for irrigation. Rainfall during the growing season is not sufficient to sustain the crops of choice. With proper storage and easing of regulatory pressures, rainfall replenishing groundwater supplies along with the snowmelt from the Sierra Nevada mountain range can sustain crops throughout the dry season of late spring, summer and early fall.

Another regulatory pressure that is bearing down on agriculture is labor. Agriculture desperately needs a solution to its labor woes. Many areas don’t have a base of willing workers for harvesting the nearly 350 crops that are grown commercially in California. Wages that have to be expended to obtain the labor will continue to be a problem until the federal government addresses immigration or a guest worker program.

In many areas, air quality involves another set of govern­ment regulations that face the farmer. Producers face regulation on everything from the dust generated by machinery at harvest to the methane gas released by the flatulence of each dairy cow. Current and increased regulation increases costs to the producer and further crushes already skinny margins.

The last area of regulation that faces producers now is pesticide regulation. Reporting each application of a pesticide or herbicide—as required by law—is a task that takes time and money. All of this further con­stricts a producer’s margins.

SUCCESSION PLANNING

Succession planning is a problem that many farm owners have not addressed. It’s probably the one problem over which the landowner has the most control, and it will impact the landowner’s heirs. The cost of inheritance taxes on the second exchange of an estate could cost the heirs hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. The sooner that well-thought-out plans are put into place, the easier it will be to con­centrate on operating the business profitably.