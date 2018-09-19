Former Bayer CropScience North America CEO Joins Calyxt

James (Jim) Blome will join Calyxt as its new CEO and president effective Oct. 1, 2018. Prior to this appointment he served as president and CEO of Bayer CropScience North America.

Blome will work with the company’s board of directors to develop consumer-focused products. This includes the upcoming commercial launch of Calyxt’s first product, high-oleic soybean oil. He brings more than 25 years of leadership, team building and strategy experience to this new role.

“I am honored to take on the role as Calyxt’s next CEO as the company has the potential to become the leader when it comes to healthier food choices for consumers,” said Blome in a press release. “I look forward to working closely with the board, management team and talented and committed employees to leverage all of Calyxt’s truly unique capabilities and deliver nutritionally rich, cost-effective food products. I have made it my mission to always execute with purpose, putting the consumer first in everything that we do.”

In addition to working for Calyxt, Blome serves as the chairman of CropLife America, chairman of U.S. Farming and Ranching Foundation and the independent, non-executive, chairman of Concentric Ag Technologies, Inc.