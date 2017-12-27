CAC with Pam Fretwell 12-19-17 Food Direct From the Farm to Your Table - Part 2
In today's show, we sit down again and talk with Pam Dierks of Dierks Farms to find out how they ship their beef to consumers.
You might think that coming up with a different way of marketing your products and selling them direct to your customers is a novel way of trying to stay ahead of the markets. In today’s show we will again sit down with Pam Dierks of Dierks Farm and find out how they not only sell their beef online, but also some of the logistics of how it arrives at your door.
Comments