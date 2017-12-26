CAC with Pam Fretwell 12-12-17 Food Direct From the Farm to Your Table Part 1
In today's show, we'll visit with a Pam Dierks of Dierks Farms who talks about how they had to diversify to a different type of marketing so that their sons could be a part of their farm. Part 1 of a series.
