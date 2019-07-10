FMC Submits Two Biological Products to EPA

FMC Corporation anticipates it’ll receive EPA approval in late 2020 for two newly submitted biological pesticide strains.

The new active ingredient microbial pesticide strains are RTI 301 and RTI 477. The company says they provide a unique combination of two bacilli strains to control diseases such as Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) in soybeans as well as Fusarium, Rhizoctonia and Phytophthora.

FMC applied for this active ingredients to be applied via seed treatment, in-furrow and transplant applications.

RTI 301 and RTI 477 would be added to FMC’s growing portfolio of biological solutions. In May 2018, the company received U.S. EPA registration for a Bacillus licheniformis strain FMCH001 and Bacillus subtilis strain FMCH002, as well as two associated formulated products.



