FMC Corporation Partners with Nutrien Ag Solutions to Deploy Arc

A pilot program in California will monitor diamondback moths in brassica crops utilizing predictive modeling technology for more efficient scouting and treatment.

FMC Corporation has partnered with Nutrien Ag Solutions on a pilot program to use the new FMC Arc farm intelligence platform. This platform delivers real-time pest mapping and predictive forecasts of diamondback moth populations in brassica crops to Nutrien Ag Solutions pest control advisors (PCAs) in the Salinas Valley of California. Crops being monitored include Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower.

The diamondback moth is one of the most prolific pests on brassica crops throughout the world with an estimated annual economic impact exceeding $4 billion.

"We are excited to collaborate with Nutrien Ag Solutions to bring the power of FMC's Arc farm intelligence platform to brassica crops," said Ronaldo Pereira, president FMC Americas Region. "This unique technology will enhance the ability of Nutrien Ag Solutions representatives to help growers better manage destructive diamondback moths through an integrated pest management strategy."

The pilot program launched in late May 2020 and will run through mid-September 2020, the peak season for diamondback moths. Nutrien Ag Solutions PCAs and scouts will be actively monitoring insect traps throughout the Salinas Valley while FMC Arc farm intelligence will visualize that data as detailed maps on a proprietary mobile app. This functionality helps PCAs and growers easily track the progression of pest pressure and, ultimately, predict it. The highly visual and accessible pest information will help Nutrien Ag Solutions PCAs be more efficient and effective in scouting and delivering pest management recommendations to growers than in the past. FMC plans to refine and validate an advanced pest prediction model for diamondback moths based on current and historical data.

"As we continue to evolve our digital platform for our customers and employees, we're committed to partnerships that enhance our digital agronomy offerings and simplify the experience for our growers," says Sol Goldfarb, vice president of digital strategy at Nutrien Ag Solutions. "Our pilot program with FMC's Arc farm intelligence is providing our PCAs with cutting-edge technology to track pest pressure. We're excited to work with FMC on this pilot and other opportunities to use technology to better understand and manage pest pressure. The opportunity to trial products such as Arc farm intelligence is critical to further advance our digital platform and stay true to our goal to be the ag retailer of the future."

Arc Farm Intelligence Platform

Arc farm intelligence is the first mobile platform to use predictive modeling based on real-time data to ensure the right crop protection products are applied precisely where and when they are needed to improve sustainability, optimize crop yields and enhance grower return on investment.

The innovative platform offers a full suite of features, including customized alerts through a mobile app to indicate when action is needed in a field, two-way communication between the user and the FMC technical services team, reliable data and high-quality graphics, including graphs and heat maps. Arc farm intelligence has been engineered with open APIs and can easily be plugged into existing digital ecosystems.