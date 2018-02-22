Flory: 'I Love It When Markets Work'

“One of the primary responsibilities of a market is to reallocate resources from one consumer to another… and that’s happening right now. I love it when markets work and they do what they are supposed to do.” That’s AgriTalk After the Bell host Chip Flory wrapping up Wednesday’s show. After his conversation with Jim Bower, Bower Trading, Chip highlighted Jim’s forward-looking comments about demand growth originating from Asia, but then looked back to the 1995-96 corn market for some perspective on what’s happening in the global soybean market right now.