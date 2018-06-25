FJCTV: Managing Environmental Challenges Post-Ponding

Farm Journal College TV 06/22/18
Corn photos from MI Corn College 2014. ( Aimee Cope )
There have been several places in the western Corn Belt that have seen abundant rainfall and flooding this growing season.
How do you manage these environmental challenges?
Farm Journal agronomist Ken Ferrie shares some thoughts about the “bathtub ring” with AgDay host Clinton Griffiths.
Comments
