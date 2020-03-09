FJ Pulse: Less Than 20% Of Farmers Confident In Their Data Security

fjpulse_datasecurity.jpg

Spring field work has already started for 2020, and as-applied maps for fertilizer and seed are being generated with every pass. So how confident are farmers that their on-farm data is secure? 

According to a March 6 Farm Journal Pulse, 53% of farmers are not confident that their on-farm data is secure. 
The text-based poll asked: “How confident are you in the security of your on-farm data?” And 643 farmers from across the country answered as follows: 

FJ March 5 Pulse

Click here for the map of responses.

These results come less than a month after Climate Corporation terminated its data connectivity partnership with agtech startup Tillable. While both companies say no farmer data was ever shared between the two companies, a flurry of online discussions, jumps to conclusions, and assumptions led to the termination. 

Related Articles:

What’s Next For Tillable? One-On-One with CEO Corbett Kull

Data Company Deliverables

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments