Five Key Takeaways From Hemp College

This week, Farm Journal kicked off its first ever Hemp College. Here, farmers and retailers learned more about agronomics, marketing and other ins and outs of growing the newer crop.

Here are a few key takeaways from the first day:

Katie Padilla of K-Coe Isom says it’s critical to know your numbers and create a plan using precision technology for a field-by-field analysis when growing hemp Each state has testing laws for hemp and they’re all different, says Matthew Smith of Hoban Law at Farm Journal’s #HempCollege Watch out for snakes in the hemp marketplace, warns Dion Oakes, a Colorado Hemp Farmer. Build relationships and vet your potential partners “Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose,” Dr. Bob Pearce, interim director of the hemp program at University of Kentucky, says about hemp Hemp is the biggest disruptor food — and agriculture — has ever seen, says Josh Hendrix if CV Sciences at #HempCollege

If you’re interested in learning more about hemp on your farm, click here to see future Hemp College dates.